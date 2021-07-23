Sheriff’s Office to host self-defense class for women

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff Office’s I.M.P.A.C.T. Unit will be holding a R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Self Defense) Class for women beginning August 2nd and continuing through August 12th.

The class will be held every Monday and Thursday from 6pm-9pm at a centrally located venue in Brunswick County, off of HWY 17 in the Supply area.

The Sheriff’s Office will share the actual location of the class with those women who call and inquire about signing up for it.

The class can accommodate up to 15 and will be geared mainly towards young women who are about to enter college, but the Sheriff’s Office says they will take others as well.

The class is free to women who live in Brunswick County.