State Dept. shuts down online passport booking system to stop scammers amid massive backlog

NEW YORK (WTVD) — The U.S. Department of State has shut down its online passport appointment system, saying scammers are using bots to scoop up and resell appointments.

This comes as the State Department faces a massive backlog for new and renewed passports as foreign travel starts to open for Americans following a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions.

The department’s website said it disabled its booking system entirely to “ensure our very limited appointments go to applicants who need them for urgent travel.”

