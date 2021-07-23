“Tinder for teens” What parents need to know about the Wink app

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — On YouTube, some popular content creators have dubbed the Wink app from Snapchat “Tinder for teens.” Before you download the app, the description says it’s for people 12 plus and “p.s. Wink is for friendships only.” But there are lots of videos online by users telling other kids how to find a boyfriend of girlfriend on Wink.

So 2 Wants To Know downloaded the app just to see what safeguards they had to protect kids. Here’s the most interesting part for us: they do ask for your age, but there’s no verification of it. Some creeper could easily put in that they are a teen and start talking with under-aged kids.

