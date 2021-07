WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington Police spokesman said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Metting Road just before 3 p.m. this afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the man to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

WPD is investigating.