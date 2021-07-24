Coastal Carolina employee sues Barnes & Noble manager claiming ‘racist verbal attack’

A former employee of Coastal Carolina University is suing Barnes & Noble College Booksellers claiming he was a victim of a “racist verbal attack” by the store manager while he was trying to do his job in January 2019.

Joshua Gagum, 28, states in the lawsuit he was the Quality Assurance Specialist at the university when he was required to conduct an inspection of every room of every building on the campus.

While inspecting one room, he said the manager of the bookstore located on campus accused him of stealing and called the police while he was doing his job.

