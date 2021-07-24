South Carolinians can get COVID-19 vaccine from family doctor starting Aug. 2

COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo: City of Detroit)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Starting next month, access to the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine will be a lot more accessible for people across the state.

Officials with Tidelands Health said due to the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines outweighing the demand they can now provide patients with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their primary care physician’s office.

Jason Self, the Operations Director for Tidelands Health said now patients will be able to have some important conversations with their physician.

