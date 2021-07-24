Vaccines are a ‘personal decision,’ Hillsong Church founder says after congregant refuses shot and dies of Covid-19

(CNN) — The founder of the multinational Hillsong Church told CNN that Covid-19 vaccines are a “personal decision for each individual to make with the counsel of medical professionals” after a congregant who publicly refused inoculation died of complications from the disease.

Hillsong Church global senior pastor Brian Houston had announced the death of Stephen Harmon, who attended Hillsong in California, on social media this week.

Harmon had said on social media that he would not receive the vaccine, even when he was fighting Covid-19 in a hospital this month.

