One Wilmington church holds ‘Pull Up, Park, and Praise’ socially-distanced Sunday service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —With COVID-19 restrictions loosened across the state, many churches have welcomed their congregations back to sanctuary. One local church in Wilmington, says it’s still holding its Sunday services socially distanced.

Warner Temple AME Zion Church has been holding its “Pull up, Park, and Praise” services in the church’s parking lot since the pandemic began.

The church has an FM radio signal, where church members can tune in from their cars in the parking lot.

The church says it broadcasts the sermon via livestream, for those who may not be able to make it to the service.

Pastor Clifford Barnett, says he and many of the members are concerned about covid-19 variants, and he encourages his congregation and others to get vaccinated.

“We are actually planning to go back into our church, sometime either time next month or the first of September, and what we’ll want to do –and when we go back is we’re actually going to do a 9 o’clock service in the parking lot, and then a 10:15am service in the sanctuary, because there’s still many of my members who are uncomfortable with being around folks in an enclosed setting,” said Clifford Barnett, Warner Temple AME Zion Church Pastor.

“You know, either way its good. It’s still the same to me, I love it,” said church member Virginia Flowers.

Warner Temple AME Zion Church also calls its elderly churchgoers, who may not be tech savvy, or able to leave their homes, so they can listen to the Sunday sermon via conference call.