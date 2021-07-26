China calls US policy ‘misguided’ in high-level talks

TIANJIN, China (AP) – China has blamed the U.S. for what it called a “stalemate” in bilateral relations as high-level face-to-face talks begin in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

A state media report says China’s vice foreign minister urged the U.S. “to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.”

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xie Feng as telling U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that the China-U.S. relationship is in a stalemate because some Americans portray China as an “imagined enemy.”

America’s No. 2 diplomat is discussing the fraught relationship between the countries in separate meetings with Xie and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a closed-off resort hotel.