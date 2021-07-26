Molson Coors remains committed to TRU Colors mission following Saturday shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Molson Coors shared a statement in response to a fatal shooting that occurred in New Hanover County on Saturday involving a member of the TRU Colors Brewing team.

The two killed in the shooting on Providence Road were 29-year-old Koredreese Robert Tyson, a validated gang member, and 21-year-old Bri-yanna Emily Williams.

- Advertisement -

A third female victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and as of Sunday, she is still in the hospital.

In April, TRU Colors announced they were entering a partnership with Molson Coors, the parent company of brands like Miller Lite and Blue Moon. The company is serving as a strategic partner to assist the company with distribution strategy, brand positioning, supplier relationships, marketing, and advertising consultation, and product formulation.

A representative with Molson Coors shared the following statement in response to Saturday’s double homicide in the Middle Sound area of the county.

“We are deeply saddened by this weekend’s tragedy, and have been in contact with George Taylor and the Tru Colors team. We have passed along our condolences to the families of the victims and remain as committed as ever to TRU Colors and their mission.”

George Taylor, CEO of TRU Colors, shared a statement on the incident on Sunday evening.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact them.