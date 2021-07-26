New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control board awards $510,000 in grants

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County ABC Board announcing that $510,000 in grants were awarded for Fiscal Year 2021-22.

The board says they looked to broaden the scope of giving to reach more nonprofits doing innovative and meaningful work in the community around substance abuse education, prevention, treatment or research by developing our own grant program.

- Advertisement -

“We are so very proud to award these grants to community organizations in New Hanover County,” said Cedric Dickerson, Vice Chair of the New Hanover County ABC Board. “We are also thankful to the customers of New Hanover County’s ABC Stores, who made this reinvestment possible.”

To showcase this year’s recipients of grant dollars, the New Hanover County ABC Board partnered with the NC Association of ABC Boards to produce a short video that can be found here.

The following New Hanover County based nonprofit organizations are the FY 2021/2022 recipients for programs for Alcohol and/or Substance Abuse Education and Rehabilitation:

Coastal Horizons

$100,000 Coastal Horizons Healthy Families Initiative

Tides, Inc.

$70,000 Restoration & Resilience: A Training Program for Moms in Recovery

Peer Recovery Resources

$30,000 Peer Recovery Resources

Brigade Boys & Girls Club

$100,000 SMART Moves: Healthy Decision for a Lifetime, Alcohol & Drug Prevention

The Centre of Redemption DBA A Safe Place

$50,000 Supportive Housing Plan

Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington

$100,000 Building Great Futures

Leading Into New Communities, Inc.

$60,000 Leading Into New Communities, Inc.