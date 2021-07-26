Teen killed in drive-by shooting near Charlotte

MONROE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina have arrested one man and are searching for other suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

According to Monroe police, the victim was sitting outside with friends on a picnic table when an SUV drove by Saturday evening and someone inside opened fire.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The city said Sunday that a 20-year-old had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was being held without bond.

Warrants were issued for two other men, and police were working to identify a potential fourth suspect.