To mask or not to mask? Parents weigh in on kids wearing masks in the classroom

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students are headed back to school soon and parents continue to ask a lot of questions about masks in the classroom.

The most recent guidance from Governor Roy Cooper’s office says children in kindergarten through 8th grade should wear a mask consistently indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. For high schools, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should be masked indoors.

Many parents want to know why children have to wear masks at school, but not anywhere else. New Hanover County Health Director David Howard says one of the main reasons for this is because kids under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, so they are not protected from the virus and they typically have to work in close quarters with one another while indoors.

“Schools have very good ventilation systems perhaps, but indoors it’s much more likely, there’s a better chance that circulating droplets of the virus can be transmitted,” Howard said. “Especially since we’re seeing evidence that the delta variant is more easily transmissible.”

Some parents are happy about the decision. Anna Furr says she believes masks are important for kids who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, like her third-grader Lincoln.

“I think that it’s going to spread like wildfire through the school system for kids that are 12 and under because they’re not available because they’re not available for them,” Furr said.

Others like father of two Chris Cea says he’s not sure about vaccinating his kindergartener and second-grader without knowing the long-term effects of the vaccine. He’s against the idea of continuing to mask, saying his daughters have been to camps this summer without them.

“They weren’t wearing masks. I didn’t hear of any outbreak associated with the kids being in close contact and close quarters, so I look at that and I go isn’t that kind of proof that they don’t have to wear them?” Cea said.

The mom of an upcoming preschooler Bethany Brewbaker supports the idea but thinks everyone should have a choice.

“We did use our masks, it helped. I think at this point as I said, everybody’s over it, but if you can do it, do it but if you can’t then oh well,” Brewbaker said.

As for mask rules in area school districts, Pender County announced masks would be optional for the upcoming school year. Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, and New Hanover have not yet announced their plans.

Brunswick County Schools is seeking feedback from parents and staff about face-coverings, visit here for more information and links to the surveys.