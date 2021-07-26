Town of Belville’s vision includes new riverfront downtown development

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville is moving forward with plans to expand and attract more visitors as Brunswick County continues to grow.

The Vision 2030 plan calls for an expanded Brunswick Riverwalk Park and a new mixed-use riverfront development. The town recently broke ground on Phase II of the Riverwalk.

“That leads us right into our downtown area that we want to develop on our riverfront which will involve right now, our image is a hotel system with a convention center and a amphitheater there on the waterfront,” said Belville Mayor Mike Allen.

Allen says the goal is to create a place both residents and visitors can enjoy, complete with a community center, canoe and kayak rentals, dog park, splash pad, and more.

“Right now we’re working on a hotel chain that’s interested in building there,” Allen said.

“We’re also working on doing boat tours up and down the Brunswick River, as well as a taxi service from here over to the downtown Wilmington area.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation recently deeded wetlands to the town, which will allow the Riverwalk to be immediately expanded.

Mayor Allen says an agreement is pending to acquire more property before the downtown development can begin.

“DOT’s still working with us on some other land transfer, we got some developers we’re talking to right now, so the future’s looking real bright.”

On Monday the Belville Board of Commissioners approved an application to the state parks department to help fund the extension of the Brunswick Riverwalk.

You can learn more about the Vision 2030 plan here.