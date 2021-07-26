Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Wilmington Sunday night.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near North College Road around 7:50 p.m.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Patrick Jernigan, 52, of Wilmington, lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail.

Jernigan and the his passenger, Holli Banhover, 38, of Leland, were killed.

No other vehicles were involved.

The highway patrol says excessive speed is believed to be factor.