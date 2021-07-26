Whiteville Dixie Youth Darlings wrap up World Series trip to Virginia

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — The Dixie Youth Softball championship resides in Whiteville for the age 8 team.

The team had 5 girls who had never played softball before. After daily practices for two hours each day, the girls sharpened their skills. 32 wins and 0 losses later, they became state champions.

The Darlings beat Texas in their first World Series game, but fell to Louisiana and Florida over the weekend.

The Whiteville community also deserves praise; they helped raise $15,000 to send the girls and their families to Virginia.