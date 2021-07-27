1 person dead, 4 still missing in German chemical explosion

BERLIN (AP) – An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany has killed at least one person, with 16 injured and four still missing.

Fire officials who tested the air said there did not appear to be a danger to nearby residents after authorities initially urged people to shelter inside.

The explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne, sent a large black cloud into the air.

It took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish the fire that took hold after the explosion.