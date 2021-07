(WSOC) — The grandson of the late Rev. Billy Graham is in intensive care with COVID-19, according to his mother.

Graham’s daughter, Anne Graham Lotz, posted on Facebook Saturday that her son, Jonathan Lotz, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and that he was in critical condition.

On Sunday she posted that Jonathan had sent her a text from the ICU stating that he was “physically exhausted yet spiritually overflowing.” According to the post, he had not been placed on a ventilator.

