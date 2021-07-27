Brunswick County Health Services adds more pop-up vaccine clinic locations as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick County Health Services has expanded the reach of its COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics to more areas in the coming weeks including Riegelwood, Shallotte, Sunset Beach and Bolivia as the need for vaccinations increases along with active case counts countywide.

As of Tuesday, July 27, the County has nearly 300 active cases among residents, with 206 identified in the past week. Brunswick County recently jumped up two spots on the NCDHHS County Alert System to the Yellow/Significant Community Spread tier after previously ranking in the Green/Low Community Spread tier, signaling a shift backwards since Independence Day weekend.

Brunswick County’s 14-day percent positive results for testing hovered around 6.4% between July 4-17, with about 116.90 positive cases per 100,000 residents during that time period, according to the latest NCDHHS county alert.

“This is starting to look similar to the rise in cases we saw last fall, with most new cases involving unvaccinated people, typically aged between 12 to 49,” Health Services Director Cris Harrelson said. “The only difference is that we have effective vaccines available to everyone aged 12 and up now, so there is really no reason why we should be seeing cases rise like this. We urge our community to protect themselves and get vaccinated now.”

Brunswick County’s next pop-up clinics will take place at the following locations. Appointments are not required and individuals can receive either their first or second dose at these special clinics.

TUESDAY, JULY 27 / LELAND AREA

Location: Leland Middle School Gym (927 Old Fayetteville Road, Leland)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 / WINNABOW AREA

Location: Town Creek Middle School Gym (6330 Lake Park Drive SE, Winnabow)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

THURSDAY, JULY 29 / SOUTHPORT AREA

Location: Southport Community Building Deck (223 E. Bay St, Southport)

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

SATURDAY, JULY 31 / RIEGELWOOD AREA (NEW)

Location: Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church (5417 Port Royal Road NE, Riegelwood)

Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

MONDAY, AUG. 2 / OAK ISLAND AREA

Location: Oak Island Farmers Market in Middleton Park behind Town Hall (4610 E Dolphin Drive, Oak Island)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

TUESDAY, AUG. 3 / SHALLOTTE AREA (NEW)

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 (5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4 / OCEAN ISLE BEACH AND SUNSET BEACH AREAS (NEW)

Location: Ingram Planetarium Parking Lot (7625 High Market St, Sunset Beach)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

THURSDAY, AUG. 5 / BOLIVIA AREA (NEW)

Location: Virginia Williamson Elementary School Cafeteria (1020 Zion Hill Rd SE, Bolivia)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Health Services will have all three vaccine types—Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at each clinic. Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Community members are asked to bring their ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available.

If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.

If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

Community members can still book appointments at Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422). Book online or call the Public Health Call Line to schedule an appointment:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

Appointments are still required at the main clinic and must be made either online or over the phone. The clinic in Bolivia cannot schedule your vaccination in person.

The main vaccination clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines