More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in NC hospitals for 1st time since May

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — For the first time since May 8, North Carolina has more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services saying the count has officially reached 1,031.

Today marks the 17th consecutive day with an increase. The jump of 77 from yesterday is the highest day-over-day increase since Jan. 14, when it went up up 98 in the two-day stretch.

Continuing the trend of much higher case counts than we saw weeks and months ago, North Carolina reported 1,603 new cases today. This marks the seventh day in a row, and the 11th time in 13 days, with at least 1,000 new cases.

