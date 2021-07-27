Shallotte man drowns early Tuesday morning at Columbus County campground

EVERGREEN, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched early this morning in response to a missing camper at the Lumber River Campground in Evergreen.

The camper was last seen around 1:00 am Tuesday morning, and police were contacted when he was not at his camp site this morning.

After a short search, 36-year-old Brian Thomas Lynch of Shallotte was discovered in a body of water near his camp site.

Sheriff Greene and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office send their condolences to Mr. Lynch’s family and loved ones.