Trillium Health Resources awarded Tailored Plan contract by NCDHHS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — Trillium Health Resources has been awarded a Behavioral Health Intellectual/Developmental Disability Tailored Plan contract by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate integrated services for physical and behavioral health care in our catchment area.

The contract will be effective July 1, 2022 and will cover Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Martin, Northampton, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington counties.

“NCDHHS looks forward to working with the awardees to make this innovative design a reality for the thousands of North Carolinians who will benefit from a whole person centered, well-coordinated system of care,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Today moves us closer to that goal as we begin to implement this important program design.”

Tailored Plans are designed for individuals with significant behavioral health needs and I/DDs, as well as other populations, including Innovations and Traumatic Brain Injury waiver enrollees, and waitlist members. Tailored Plans are responsible for managing the state’s non-Medicaid behavioral health, developmental disabilities and TBI services for uninsured and underinsured recipients.

“While we are still about one year from the launch date, Trillium has already started many of the adjustments necessary to ensure our readiness to operate as a Tailored Plan,” shared Leza Wainwright, CEO of Trillium. “Our new departments, staff trainings, technological enhancements, and innovative solutions will support Trillium to continue improving lives and supporting community well-being both now and in the future.”

As part of Medicaid Transformation, NCDHHS requires Tailored Plans to contract with a Standard Plan partner for their experience with physical health.

A Trillium spokesperson says the company looks forward to working with Carolina Complete Health , the state’s only Provider-Led Entity currently serving more than 215,000 Medicaid members. Carolina Complete Health is a joint venture between Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, and the North Carolina Medical Society in partnership with the North Carolina Community Health Center Association.

“We are honored to partner with Trillium Health Resources to integrate high-quality physical and behavioral healthcare services for North Carolinians,” said Chris E. Paterson, Carolina Complete Health’s CEO. “We look forward to combining our experience and unique partnerships with local physicians and other providers with that of Trillium’s.”

Trillium also selected Envolve, a pharmacy benefits manager, through a competitive bid process to administer the prescription drug program.