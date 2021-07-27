VFW Post 12196 honors Korean War Veterans

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 of Leland hosted a Korean War veterans breakfast to honor all Korean War veterans living in Leland and surrounding areas.

The event was held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center and it included different generations of veterans.

- Advertisement -

Guest speakers gave special presentations to remember those who served in “The Forgotten War” and sharing stories of their heroic actions.

The breakfast also marked the 68th anniversary of the armistice signing ending hostilities in Korea in 1953.