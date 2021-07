EMERALD ISLE, NC (WSOC) — At least 20 people reported jellyfish stings at Emerald Isle this week, according to town officials.

Jack Messenger was one of the unlucky victims.

- Advertisement -

“Well I was just swimming over here in the water, and I kind of dove backwards to try to dive down and just agony exploded all across my face and before I knew it I couldn’t see out of one eye,” Messenger told WCTI.

Read more here.