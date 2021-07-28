Barrier island in Pender County to remain undeveloped

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased Hutaff Island, the last privately-owned undeveloped barrier island in North Carolina.

This 2.5-mile long beach and the associated 1,000 acres of saltmarsh and island hammocks comprise one of the best examples of a natural, dynamic barrier island system in North Carolina.

Located in southern Pender County, the island serves as the first line of defense against storms for local communities, and provides critical habitat for threatened species like sea turtles and beach-nesting birds, as well as rare plants.

According to a news release from North Carolina Coastal Land Trust, the purchase of this iconic property was possible because of the generosity of conservation philanthropist Tim Sweeney and the commitment to conservation by the landowners, the Hutaff and McEachern families, along with the partnership between the Coastal Land Trust and Audubon North Carolina.

The Hutaff and McEachern families, who have owned the island since 1925, are “thrilled the island will be conserved and remain as a natural habitat forever,” according to a statement shared by the families.

“Hutaff Island is a classic barrier island landscape that supports the full complement of plants and animals that depend on North Carolina’s barrier islands, and it is equally important to people that live on and visit our coast,” said Walker Golder, Executive Director of the Coastal Land Trust. “We are so very grateful to the Hutaff and McEachern families and the partnership that made this possible.”

The protection of Hutaff Island will help sustain the “Outstanding Resource Waters” as designated by the North Carolina Division of Water Quality, a designation that reflects excellent water quality and exceptional ecological and recreational values.

Dr. Stan Riggs, Coastal geologist and long-time friend to the Coastal Land Trust, stated “the conservation of Hutaff Island is critical. Hutaff Island not only serves as important habitat for coastal wildlife, but, like other barrier islands, it also serves as nature’s speed bump slowing down the forces of storms before they reach the mainland. Even with sea level rise, Hutaff Island will still be around and will continue to roll back like these undeveloped islands do.”

Hutaff Island will be protected in perpetuity by the Coastal Land Trust and managed in partnership with Audubon North Carolina to ensure the sustainability of its iconic landscape, rich natural habitats, plant communities and wildlife.