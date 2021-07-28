Former UNCW Pitcher gets major league call

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Los Angeles Angels have a new reliever – and his name is Austin Warren.

Warren joins the Angels after pitching for the Salt Lake City Buzz, the Triple A affiliate of the parent club in the Triple A West League, this season.

While with the Buzz, Warren made 22 appearances, including one start, totaling 36.1 innings. During that span, he struck out 45 and posted a record of 2-3 with a save.

The last Seahawk to make a major league debut as Ryan Jeffers with the Minnesota Twins in 2020.