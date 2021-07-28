Investigation ends with no charges in Wrightsville Beach altercation

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An investigation by Wrightsville Beach Police revealed there was insufficient evidence to make an arrest in an assault involving four people that was shared numerous times on social media.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 14 in the beach strand east of E. Salisbury Street.

Officers responded to the call and met with four people. According to a news release, each duo claimed they had been assaulted by the other group. Police say it was clear a physical confrontation had occurred, but investigators could not establish probable cause to arrest anyone as it was unclear who, if anyone, was a primary aggressor.

The following day, WBPD became aware of a social media post alleging police had mishandled the matter. Wrightsville Beach Police confirmed that a follow up investigation had been assigned and that the district attorney’s office would be consulted.

Police say no third party witness ever came forward and there wasn’t surveillance video either. The investigator interviewed everyone involved and shared the results with the district attorney’s office.

On Monday, Wrightsville Beach Police and member’s of the District Attorney’s office reviewed the case.

“All the evidence and statements were carefully scrutinized and the decision was made that there was insufficient evidence to support a prosecution of any party in this matter,” Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dave Squires said in a news release. “The decision to not arrest or to not prosecute is a reflection of our shared commitment to be guided by the evidence and not be assertions of sentiments. The principle that no one should be arrested or prosecuted without probable cause being established, is foundational to our system of justice.”

District Attorney Ben David agrees with the decision.

“My senior prosecutors and I, who have reviewed this case, endorse the conclusions contained in the letter,” David stated.