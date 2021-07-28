Leland Police educates community in response to man impersonating Navassa officer

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — After a man was caught operating blue lights on an unmarked Navassa police car, Leland Police said many in the community are concerned about their safety on the road.

Leland Police say they want to make it clear their officers go through rigorous training, education, and background checks before being sworn in.

- Advertisement -

According to Lieutenant Dallas Warren, Eric Cinotti’s use of blue lights made his impersonation of an officer a felony.

“He was charged with the impersonation of a law enforcement officer statue. It’s that subsection the crime either a misdemeanor or a felony,” said Warren.

Members of the community have reached out to Leland PD since then, worried the same could happen in Leland.

Warren said all Leland officers are so clearly marked, it would be almost impossible to impersonate a Leland officer. You can tell an officer by their cars or their clothing.

Detectives clearly display their badge and ID, while patrolling officers wear a uniform.

“They’re going to be wearing a full, what people would call police uniform. It’s going to have our patches on the sleeves, and its either going to have a hard medal badge, or a sewn on badge like this one.”

If drivers ever have doubts, get pulled over late at night, or are pulled over in an isolated area, Warren says they should stay safe.

“We encourage them put on their flashers, slow down to a safe speed, and they’re welcome to call 911 and verify whether or not they’re being pulled over by a law enforcement officer.”

If they run into someone impersonating an officer, call 911 immediately.

Though Leland PD would not comment on any specific facts of Cinotti’s case, they are asking anyone who has interacted with him in the past week to call them.

The Town of Navassa has also not explained how Cinotti had an unmarked patrol car in the first place.