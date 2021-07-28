Man sets up escape room to surprise girlfriend with proposal

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Instead of a way out, one couple found a sweet surprise in an escape room.

Nathan Oakley and Allyson Porter drove to Carolina Beach for a day trip last week. Carolina Beach was the first place the Charlotte couple had ever traveled together. Porter suspected her boyfriend would propose on the beach

When the weather turned and that didn’t happen, the couple turned their focus to the nearby iEscape Rooms. Little did Porter know Oakley and the escape room’s owner had planted clues specifically for Porter to find a lockbox.

Though it didn’t contain a key out of the room, Porter said it had a much better surprise.

“It was full of the ring pops, and then it also has the actual ring box in here as well,” Porter said. “So when I opened up, I was really confused.” Oakley laughed, “Her exact words were, why is there a ring in here?”

When Porter turned around, her boyfriend was on one knee, and confusion turned to joy. They hope to get married in the mountains early next year.