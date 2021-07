MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Years behind other cities around the country and the state, Myrtle Beach is catching up on the craft beer scene.

“Myrtle Beach is becoming a hotbed for breweries, and we are so excited to be a part of that,” said Patrick Gibson, the brewmaster at Tidal Creek Brewhouse in the Market Common.

Part of that boom has to do with a shift in tourists’ mindsets, according to Karen Riordan, the president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

