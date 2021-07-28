Sparked by pandemic, homeschooling surges across the country and in North Carolina

(WTVD) — Homeschooling rates have surged in North Carolina, as they have nationally.

According to state data just published this month, there was a nearly 20 percent jump in the number of students who were homeschooled in North Carolina during the last school year, compared to the year before.

- Advertisement -

There were 179,900 students enrolled in homeschooling in 1st through 12th grades between July 1 of 2020 and June 30 of 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration Division of Non-Public Education.

Read more here.