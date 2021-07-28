Sparked by pandemic, homeschooling surges across the country and in North Carolina

(WTVD) — Homeschooling rates have surged in North Carolina, as they have nationally.
According to state data just published this month, there was a nearly 20 percent jump in the number of students who were homeschooled in North Carolina during the last school year, compared to the year before.
There were 179,900 students enrolled in homeschooling in 1st through 12th grades between July 1 of 2020 and June 30 of 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration Division of Non-Public Education.