Wilmington Police arrest three people in separate traffic stops Tuesday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people face charges, ranging from guns, drugs, and stolen vehicles, in three separate incidents in Wilmington on Tuesday.

According to a news release, police stopped a vehicle for revoked registration around 10:50 p.m. at 3400 S. College Rd. After a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun beside the driver’s seat. De’Marcus Gaines, 22, of Castle Hayne has been charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm. He is currently being held under a $50,000 bond.

In a separate stop, police worked with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police to locate a stolen vehicle in Wilmington. Around 6:30 p.m., officers arrested James Martin Hildebrand, 40, as he was getting out of the car at the Comfort Suites on Market Street. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held under a $15,000 bond.

Around 5 p.m., police stopped a man who had active warrants. Police say the vehicle drove off after officers turned on their emergency lights. The car drove toward Martin St. After a short pursuit, officers were able to arrest Montreyon Jackson, 41. A K-9 performed a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia. Police say a gun was also recovered in the brush line near the road. Jackson has been charged with speeding to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.