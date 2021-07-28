WMPO votes against supporting idea of toll bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization voted to not support the idea of a toll bridge over the Cape Fear River.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the WMPO voted on a resolution not to support exploration of a potential public-private partnership.

That means, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will not move forward to gather additional information on the concept of replacing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll facility.

Before the vote, many people spoke out against the idea of a toll bridge. Former Wilmington Mayor Spence Broadhurst opposed the idea, specifically because the bridge is a replacement project. He said ‘no other area in the state is tolling their improvement projects.’

