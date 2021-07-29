Coast Guard medevacs 50-year-old man 20 miles off the coast of Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man from an 18-foot boat more than 20 miles off the coast of Carolina Beach on Wednesday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received notice via VHF channel 16 that a 50-year-old male onboard the vessel was displayed symptoms of a stroke.

The command center dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from the Coast Guard Station in Wrightsville Beach. The boatcrew transferred the patient to the Wrightsville Beach Station for emergency medical treatment, the man was then transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Without the proper use of channel 16 we would not have been able to launch the RB-M from the station and assist the mariner in distress,” Petty Officer 1st Class David Krahn said. “We encourage boaters to use channel 16 as a way to contact the Coast Guard in times of distress.”