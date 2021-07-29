Gov. Cooper announces vaccine requirements for state employees

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced new vaccine requirements for state government cabinet agencies.

Beginning September 1, those agencies will require employees to provide proof of vaccination. If employees do not provide proof, they will be required to wear a mask and be tested for COVID-19 at least once per week.

Despite rising case numbers the governor described as “alarming,” he is allowing the state mask mandate to expire at the end of the month.

The state is encouraging schools to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing, but is not implement any additional requirements.

“Until more people get the vaccine, we will continue living with the very real threat of serious disease, and we will continue to see more dangerous and contagious variants like Delta,” Cooper said.

