Gov. McMaster signs bill into law protecting seniors, vulnerable adults from scammers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law to protect seniors and vulnerable adults from financial exploitation. This comes after state officials have seen a pattern of of scams over the past year aimed at vulnerable adults.

This new bill will give financial institutions like banks, credit unions and other financial service companies the authority to put a hold on or decline a transaction they think might be suspicious. Officials said the bill is important because it’s more common for elderly people to get scammed.

