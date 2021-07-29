Habitual felon sentenced to up to 4.5 years in prison

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says a habitual felon has been sentenced to up to 4.5 years in prison.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, a New Hanover County jury found 43-year-old Wilmington man Garry Junior Jones guilty of Attempted Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Shortly after midnight on November 15, 2020, the residents of a home on Francis Marion Drive received alerts on their phones about movement in the backyard where their storage building was located.

Surveillance video captured Jones attempting to open the locked storage building door. The homeowner called 911 and Jones was located nearby in another yard in possession of bolt cutters, a flashlight, and a box cutter.

Evidence was presented by the State that Jones had committed a similar breaking and entering into a storage building in January of 2018 on Virginia Avenue.

Superior Court Judge Clinton Rowe sentenced Jones, a habitual felon, to 35-54 months in prison.

Jones’ criminal record includes multiple convictions for breaking and entering into buildings, felony larceny, breaking into motor vehicles, assault on a female, and indecent exposure.