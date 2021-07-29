Hampstead man accused of illegally operating as a tow truck driver

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead man has been charged after allegedly illegally operating as a tow truck driver.

According to the Surf City Police Department, a suspicious encounter with a tow truck driver was reported on Saturday in Surf City.

Police say Charles Dowd was allegedly unlawfully hooking up to parked vehicles and demanding a $200 drop fee to release the vehicles. At the time, police say he was using an app to collect payments and listed his company as JAM Services.

Dowd has been charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, extortion, and embezzlement stemming from the incident.

Surf City Police encourages anyone who may have had similar experiences with Dowd to contact the mat (910) 328-7711.