School board votes to make masks optional for students, staff in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In a unanimous vote, the Columbus County School Board decided to follow the recommendation of Superintendent Deanne Meadows and decided to make masks optional for students and staff this school year.

The only exception will be on school buses, where masks are mandatory.

During a meeting on Thursday afternoon, Meadows recommended the district follow the toolkit offered by the state that students and staff “should” and are “advised” to wear a mask, but not required.

All the parents at the meeting who spoke to the school board were against the mask mandate and asked for parents to be given the choice to make their children or not.

The school board did put protocols in place:

No quarantine will be needed if student of staff are vaccinated, only symptoms will be monitored

The schools will follow the same rules for sanitation as last year

Students will be given water bottles and water fountain usage will be limited

Maintain 3 feet of social distancing

