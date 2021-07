TOKYO (AP) — Mental health has been a discussion in sports the past year but became the topic of these Olympics when gymnast Simone Biles chose self-care over sporting success.

From cycling to swimming, and every sport in between, Olympians have spent the past two days coming forward with their own battles while offering support to Biles.

Among her supporters was NBA star Damian Lillard, who noted social media has amplified the pressures on athletes.