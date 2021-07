WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boys Choir will hold its first major event since the pandemic shut down last year.

It’s the annual week-long summer camp experience for boys age 7 to natural voice change.

The camp runs Aug 2 – 5 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 209 S. Lumina Ave., Wrightsville Beach, NC.

Camp hours are 9 a.m. – noon and there is no charge to attend.

Lunch is also provided free of charge.

To register, visit here.