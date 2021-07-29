Wrightsville Beach solves parking payment issues

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach came under fire Fourth of July weekend, after some visitors were charged multiples times for parking. One woman paid for three hours of parking, and was instead charged $1,500.

Pivot Parking spokesperson, Taylor Wright says that issues with payment applications have since been fixed, and most of the people affected have been refunded. Wright says customers should not run into any more glitches of this nature when paying in person or on the app.

“We have been monitoring all of our pay station transactions daily, and there are no additional charges after the original July 4th and 5th shots transactions,” Wright said.

If you have yet to receive a refund, contact Pivot Parking immediately.