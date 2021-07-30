Good Shepherd Center prepares to reopen with full meal service and day shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than a year of limited service to clients, the Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington will open for full-service breakfast weekdays starting Monday, August 2 from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. – noon.

During the pandemic, the center had to keep guests, staff and volunteers socially-distanced.

To reduce health risks, the soup kitchen provided meals only to overnight guests.

Preparations are also underway to open the center’s day shelter from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The shelter offers access to showers, clean clothing, mail, phone service, computer and internet access, cell phone charging stations, resource referral and access to prescriptions through the on-site medical clinic.

Health precautions will still be in place, including mask-wearing, hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer.

To help foster social distancing, the soup kitchen will also offer a to-go option.

Guests will need to provide a photo ID.

The Good Shepherd Center also has resumed volunteer training. To find out how you can help, visit here.