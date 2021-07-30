HBCU to pay off pandemic-related student debt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another historically Black university in North Carolina says it will pay off all outstanding balances for students as a response to pandemic-related debt.

The Charlotte Observer reports Johnson C. Smith University will cancel about $300,000 in debts.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, Livingstone College in Salisbury said it would forgive more than $2.8 million in debt for students who attended during the 2021 spring semester.

N.C. Central University in Durham has cleared more than $10 million in student debt, using federal COVID-19 relief funds to help a fourth of the student population.