“It’s big trouble. Avoidable trouble.”: Healthcare workers warn the unvaccinated of delta variant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Healthcare workers are urging men and women to get vaccinated and be better protected from the delta variant.

Dr. Paul Kamitsuka said he’s seen hospitalized COVID patients and intubations quickly increase in the Cape Fear. The patients are mainly unvaccinated, some as young as four months old.

Though he says masking and social distancing can slow the spread of the highly contagious variant, he believes the vaccine is the only way to stop hospitalizations and deaths.

Kamitsuka said choosing remain unvaccinated is as much of a personal choice as running a red light.

“Running a red light is never a good thing to do. People get harmed by doing that,” said Kamitsuka. “And exerting one’s freedom that you can just drive however you wish gets people into big trouble. Avoidable trouble.”

Kamitsuka added he believes the CDC will soon announce vaccinated people are still able to transmit the delta variant and without vaccinations we could return to masks and social distancing soon.