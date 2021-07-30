Local leaders committed to combating recent violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Numerous local leaders are speaking out about violence in New Hanover County after a string of violent incidents.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a double homicide that took place at the home of the founder of TRU Colors Brewery.

Wilmington Police are still investigating shootings on S. 13th St. and Grace St.

“The recent increase in violence has weighed heavily on myself and fellow city council members,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “I have remained in close contact with the district attorney and local law enforcement to ensure they have the support and resources necessary to do their jobs. Like so many others, this community is my home, and everyone deserves to feel safe in their home.”

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon and Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams say that the two departments “are working together on joint strategies and enhanced patrols.”

In a joint statement, the two men say, “Our commitment to keeping the community safe is shared by our city council and county commissioners. The senseless violence of this past week is tragic, and we are working together to bring justice and help heal the community.”

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David is pleased with the two organizations’ cooperation and commitment.

“In my more than two decades as a prosecutor I have never seen the law enforcement agencies more unified. We have a coordinated strategy in place. I see their resolve to bring justice to these cases.”