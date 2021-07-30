Tabor City man sentenced to 9 years in prison

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A Tabor City man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for possessing drugs, a gun, and a stolen ATV.

Bradley Courtland Williams, 34, of Tabor City, was initially arrested on January 25, 2019, at his home on Peacock Road in Tabor City.

After citizens complained to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office vice narcotics unit, undercover deputies launched a five-month investigation and bought drugs from Williams at his home.

A search of his residence — after officials got a warrant — revealed cocaine, a large quantity of marijuana, Oxycodone tables, digital scales, and a large quantity of packaging material.

Investigators also located and seized a stolen long gun and ATV, in addition to three other firearms. The long gun was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2004. The ATV was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2015.

Williams was previously convicted on a 2009 charge of Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine.

On March 19, 2021, Williams was sentenced in federal court for one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and three counts of Manufacturing with Intent to Distribute Drugs.

Williams was sentenced to one hundred and eight months in federal custody and eight years of federal supervision.

The appeal process was completed in June.