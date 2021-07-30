Victims identified in 13th St. shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the victims of a shooting that occurred on S. 13th St on Thursday, July 29.

50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy of Wake Forrest, N.C. died of the injuries she sustained in the shooting.

Also shot, but surviving in serious condition, is Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown, 48-years-old of Wilmington.

These two women were sisters on the way to visit their sick relative in the hospital when they were caught in this tragic gunfire.

Police say these women were completely innocent, with no gang ties.

Chief Donny Williams and the entire Wilmington Police Department are praying for this family.

Police are still investigating and are searching for a car of interest. It is a light-colored Lexus sedan with a sunroof.