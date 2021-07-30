Volunteers needed for clean up at Riverfront Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington is leaving it’s mark in an in an unexpected way, trash.

Cape Fear River Watch and Island Wildlife – Cape Fear Region are partnering together to clean up Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St. and the surrounding downtown area on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

A meeting will be at 8:45a.m., the cleanup will begin at 9:00a.m. and it they are anticipating it will be a maximum of two hours.

Volunteers can look for the CFRW & Island Wildlife tent, sign-in table, cleanup signs and feather flag.

Volunteers will clean up the amphitheater, surrounding city blocks, storm drains, river walk, overflowing trash cans, and potentially in the marsh grasses under the boardwalk (if safe and feasible). Volunteers will have some maps available of different areas of downtown to hit.

Cape Fear River Watch and Island Wildlife will provide pickers, gloves, safety vests, bags, and water. If you have cleanup supplies of your own, please bring them. Please also bring sunscreen, hat and a water bottle.

This will be a Trees4TrashEvent and that means that as a volunteer, your impact is doubled for every 25 pounds of trash that you pick up. Trees4Trash will plant a tree to promote healthy wildlife habitat, mitigate climate change, and buffer storm water runoff and sediment load in waterways.

Please register before the event using this form: click here.