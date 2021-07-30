WPD: Man arrested after fleeing from officers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is being held on a more than $1,000,000 bond after Wilmington Police arrested him Thursday night.

Veshon Shaw, 28, tried to avoid a traffic stop by pulling into a parking lot in the 700 block of North 30th Street and driving over the curb into the grass before crossing back into the road.

Wilmington Police and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office units pursued the vehicle west bound on Market Street until he crashed into an unmarked police car.

Police said Shaw ran away until he was caught in a parking lot near Covil Avenue and Market Street.

Officers found MDMA and marijuana. In addition, police discovered a stolen gun.

Shaw has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen firearm, felony possession of marijuana, trafficking in MDMA/MDA, among other charges.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO detention center under a $1,050,675 secured bond.